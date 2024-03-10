Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 155,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.9% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $123.62 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

