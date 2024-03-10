Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

