Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 234.1% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

