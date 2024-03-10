Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $8.94 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

