Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,404 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $188.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

