Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,055 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 57.9% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,548,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

