Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $183.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

