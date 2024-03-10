Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,553.60 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,422.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

