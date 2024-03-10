Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

