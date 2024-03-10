Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $266.70 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

