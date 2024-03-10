Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,266.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,487,543. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

TEAM opened at $208.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.