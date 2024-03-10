Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

