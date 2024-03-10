Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $312.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

