Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 26,595 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Indivior worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDV opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

