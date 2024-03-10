Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 615,972 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615,972 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

International Paper stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

