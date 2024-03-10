Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

