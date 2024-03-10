Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 568,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,440 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

