Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

