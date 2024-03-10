Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $116.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

