Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.