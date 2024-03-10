Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $271-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Trading Up 14.0 %

Insider Transactions at Samsara

NYSE IOT opened at $39.16 on Friday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

