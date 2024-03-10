Samsara Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 261% compared to the average daily volume of 8,931 call options.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara
Samsara Price Performance
Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.55.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.