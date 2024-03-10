Samsara Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 261% compared to the average daily volume of 8,931 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

