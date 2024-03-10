Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Sanofi worth $112,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

