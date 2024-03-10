SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

