Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 105,360 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,360 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

