Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

