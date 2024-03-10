Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 180,267 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

