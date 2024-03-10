Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

