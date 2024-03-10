Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 51,078 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.00% of First BanCorp. worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,729. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

