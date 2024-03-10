Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,435 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.54% of PotlatchDeltic worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

