Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,222 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of HF Sinclair worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DINO opened at $56.36 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.