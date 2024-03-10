Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

