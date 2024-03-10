Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.69% of Encore Capital Group worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.