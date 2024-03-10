Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.06 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.2 %

MSM opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

