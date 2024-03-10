Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 224,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Ryanair worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 235,323 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ryanair by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

