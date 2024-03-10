Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.57 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,649 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sonos were worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $129,984. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.