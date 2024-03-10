Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.37% of Enhabit worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.34 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHAB. TD Cowen began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

