Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $19.09 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,085,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.78% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.