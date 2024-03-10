Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.29% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $17,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 43.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $781.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

