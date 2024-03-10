Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $137.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

