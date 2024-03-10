Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.84% of Douglas Emmett worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.78 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.
Douglas Emmett Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
