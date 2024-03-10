Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.84% of Douglas Emmett worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.78 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

