Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,606 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.05% of Delek US worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $132,580 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

