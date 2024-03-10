Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 35,474 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,474 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Raymond James worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

NYSE RJF opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

