Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 61,255 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,255 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.88% of Laureate Education worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 531,670 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

