Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 65,382 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,189 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 65,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.96% of Perficient worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

