Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,366 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 108.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

American Water Works last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

