Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,698 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

