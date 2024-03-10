Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,088 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

