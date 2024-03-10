Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

