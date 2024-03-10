Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 53,820 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.32% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,973,770.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,991,040 shares of company stock valued at $39,110,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EYPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

